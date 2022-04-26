iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 249.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351,891 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 33.0% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $200,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,884,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,158,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after buying an additional 1,006,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,214,000 after buying an additional 901,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,095,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,444,000 after buying an additional 831,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,019. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average is $99.89.

