ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.22

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 9444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

