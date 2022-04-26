J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.87

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.87 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

