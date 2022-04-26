Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

