Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Shares of JANX opened at $13.18 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

