JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $12.17. 171,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,717,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,490,000 after purchasing an additional 559,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 824,410 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,382,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,129,000 after purchasing an additional 201,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,509,000 after acquiring an additional 986,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

