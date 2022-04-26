JOE Price Tops $1.04 (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $228.87 million and $11.28 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.77 or 0.07370567 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 219,756,771 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

