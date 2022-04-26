John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.John Bean Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.200 EPS.

JBT traded down $6.28 on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.40.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

