JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Up 0.5%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.37 and last traded at $81.37. 1,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 33,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $87.85.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 650.1% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 158.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.