JulSwap Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $849,510.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

