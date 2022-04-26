Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Juniper Networks updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. 4,177,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $194,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,450,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,796,000 after purchasing an additional 281,714 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

