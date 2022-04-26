Kleros Achieves Market Cap of $41.84 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Kleros has a total market cap of $41.84 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002398 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 623,489,294 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

