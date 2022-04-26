Kleros (PNK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $687,660.00

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $43.00 million and approximately $687,660.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002423 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 623,489,294 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

