Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,138 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $77,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 760,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,228.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

