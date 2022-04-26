Kylin One Day Trading Volume Hits $650,592.00 (KYL)

Kylin (KYL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Kylin has a market cap of $13.50 million and $650,592.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kylin has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00032909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00103560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

