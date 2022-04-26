Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $235.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Laboratory Co. of America traded as low as $254.58 and last traded at $254.91, with a volume of 14112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.10.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.62.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

