Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $211,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $468.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $593.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

