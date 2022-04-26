Landsea Homes (LSEA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Landsea Homes to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts expect Landsea Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LSEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $407.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.24. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSEA. B. Riley reduced their target price on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Qin Zhou purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Frank purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 155,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,693. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 128.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

