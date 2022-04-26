Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.77.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $156.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

