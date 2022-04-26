Lead Wallet Market Cap Tops $692,050.45 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $692,050.45 and $22,814.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00044024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.26 or 0.07387579 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

