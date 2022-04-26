LG Display (LPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect LG Display to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect LG Display to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 9,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,762. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.38%.

Several analysts have commented on LPL shares. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LG Display presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.