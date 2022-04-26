Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $150,909.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $150,909.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00258015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001353 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.