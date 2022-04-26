LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives $3.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LPTH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

