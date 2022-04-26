Litentry Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.71 Million (LIT)

Litentry (LIT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $42.71 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00003192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litentry has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00032680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00101614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Litentry Profile

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,868,771 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

