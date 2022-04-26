Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.66

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.66 and last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 109018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

Several brokerages have commented on LZAGY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.