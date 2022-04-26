Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.52. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 95,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock remained flat at $$10.87 on Thursday. 62,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,432,697. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

