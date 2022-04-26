MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $191.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.18%. Research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 261,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 204,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 129,360 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

