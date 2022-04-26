Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) to post $69.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.50 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $9.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 658.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $589.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.20 million to $671.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 965,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $20,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 505.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 509,917 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,858,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 11,292,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,087,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

