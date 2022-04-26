Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after acquiring an additional 602,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 465,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,704,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,001,000 after buying an additional 137,606 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $93.16.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

