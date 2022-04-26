Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

MRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

MRKR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 854,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

