MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading 2.7% Higher

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. 1,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

