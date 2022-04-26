Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

MPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $18.54 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 711,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.