MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $143.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
