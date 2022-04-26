MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $143.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MediciNova by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.