Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $136.17

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $136.17 and last traded at $136.17, with a volume of 1409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.27.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Medpace by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Medpace by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 334,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

