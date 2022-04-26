Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.72-6.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.060 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $15.99 on Tuesday, reaching $132.01. 9,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,379. Medpace has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Medpace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

