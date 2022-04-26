Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0301 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Metahero coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $153.60 million and $10.46 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00032718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00102133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

