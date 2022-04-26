Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$75.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRU. Desjardins increased their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$71.67.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU opened at C$70.24 on Friday. Metro has a one year low of C$55.50 and a one year high of C$73.54. The stock has a market cap of C$16.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Metro will post 4.1000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.