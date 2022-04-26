Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “
Shares of MBOT opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 4.23. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.
About Microbot Medical (Get Rating)
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.
