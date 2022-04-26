Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 139,588 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

