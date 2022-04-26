Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.35

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 1025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

