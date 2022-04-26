Model N (NYSE:MODN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MODN. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of MODN opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $967.30 million, a PE ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $90,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

