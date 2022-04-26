ModiHost (AIM) Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges

ModiHost (AIM) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $15,738.16 and $1.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ModiHost has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

