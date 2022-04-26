Morgan Stanley Increases Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target to €6.30

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €6.00 ($6.45) to €6.30 ($6.77) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKIMF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankinter from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankinter from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Bankinter from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bankinter from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.45.

BKIMF opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

