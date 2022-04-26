Morgan Stanley Trims Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price to $14.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.
LPRO opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,082.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 668,756 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth $317,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 677.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 38.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 180,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Open Lending (Get Rating)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
