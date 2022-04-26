Morgan Stanley Trims Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price to $14.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,082.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 668,756 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth $317,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 677.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 38.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 180,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.