Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.90.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$12.92 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.35.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

