NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 240 ($3.06) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.82) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.82) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.86).

NWG opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.78) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

