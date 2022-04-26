NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Shares Down 5.9%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.46 and last traded at $38.46. Approximately 1,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

NEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

