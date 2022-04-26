Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $8.81

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $9.03. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

