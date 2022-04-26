NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.69. NextDecade shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 15,996 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on NEXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextDecade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Get NextDecade alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $679.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 607,456 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 767,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552,875 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 477,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.