NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.69. NextDecade shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 15,996 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on NEXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextDecade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $679.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.
NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
