NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEP. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. 562,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.29%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

